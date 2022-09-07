New York Mets Lose Max Scherzer to IL Again

The timing couldn't be worse.

The Mets lost their third straight game to a last place team on Tuesday night, which saw them lose sole possession of first place in the National League East.

With the Atlanta Braves now tied with the Mets atop the division, New York has now lost ace pitcher Max Scherzer to the injured list for the second time this season, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters at PNC Park on Wednesday.

Scherzer exited his start on Saturday night with what the Mets were calling left side fatigue. The veteran righty missed around seven weeks with a left oblique strain earlier in the year, but has insisted that he is currently dealing with a dull, achy pain around this area, as opposed to an injury.

Scherzer told reporters that his issue should resolve itself in days, not weeks. He expects to come off the IL once he is eligible, placed on the shelf retroactive to September 4, after 15 days.

In the meantime, lefty David Peterson will likely remain in the Mets' rotation in the interim. Peterson is 7-3 with a 3.32 ERA across 17 starts this season.

According to Showalter, the Mets were still awaiting further details on Starling Marte's imaging results. Marte was plunked on the hand with a 95 mph from Pirates starter Mitch Keller on Tuesday night, which forced him out of the game. Marte is out of the lineup for the Mets' first game of their doubleheader with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Relief pitcher Drew Smith is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, as reported by Mike Puma of The New York Post.

