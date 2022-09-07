Skip to main content

New York Mets Lose Max Scherzer to IL Again

New York Mets lose Max Scherzer to IL for second time this season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The timing couldn't be worse.

The Mets lost their third straight game to a last place team on Tuesday night, which saw them lose sole possession of first place in the National League East.

With the Atlanta Braves now tied with the Mets atop the division, New York has now lost ace pitcher Max Scherzer to the injured list for the second time this season, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters at PNC Park on Wednesday.

Scherzer exited his start on Saturday night with what the Mets were calling left side fatigue. The veteran righty missed around seven weeks with a left oblique strain earlier in the year, but has insisted that he is currently dealing with a dull, achy pain around this area, as opposed to an injury. 

Scherzer told reporters that his issue should resolve itself in days, not weeks. He expects to come off the IL once he is eligible, placed on the shelf retroactive to September 4, after 15 days.

In the meantime, lefty David Peterson will likely remain in the Mets' rotation in the interim. Peterson is 7-3 with a 3.32 ERA across 17 starts this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Injury Updates

According to Showalter, the Mets were still awaiting further details on Starling Marte's imaging results. Marte was plunked on the hand with a 95 mph from Pirates starter Mitch Keller on Tuesday night, which forced him out of the game. Marte is out of the lineup for the Mets' first game of their doubleheader with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Relief pitcher Drew Smith is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, as reported by Mike Puma of The New York Post.

Read More:

Mets OF Starling Marte Exits After Hit by Pitch

- MLB Insider Predicts Historic Contract for Mets Closer Edwin Diaz

- Mets Failed Lineup Upgrades Could Cost NL East Crown

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Max ScherzerNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Lose Max Scherzer to IL Again

New York Mets OF Starling Marte Exits After Hit by Pitch

MLB Insider Predicts Historic Contract for New York Mets Closer Edwin Diaz

Sep 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
News

New York Mets OF Starling Marte Exits After Hit by Pitch

By Pat Ragazzo
Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after pitching a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save and defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
News

MLB Insider Predicts Historic Contract for New York Mets Closer Edwin Diaz

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) hits a single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Failed Lineup Upgrades Could Cost NL East Crown

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
News

Jean Segura Trolls New York Mets, Jacob deGrom

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

By Pat Ragazzo
How Francisco Alvarez could force New York Mets' hand.
News

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez Avoids Serious Injury

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets catcher James McCann may have rediscovered his swing after another prolonged stay on the IL.
News

New York Mets Catcher James McCann's Silver Lining in Injury Riddled Season

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty will undergo thumb surgery on Thursday.
News

New York Mets 3B Brett Baty to Undergo Surgery

By Pat Ragazzo