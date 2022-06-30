Luis Guillorme has earned starting role with New York Mets.

Earlier this month, Mets manager Buck Showalter said that the MLB All-Star Game voting should have a category for a utility player.

Showalter brought this up due to the performance of infielder Luis Guillorme, who has thrived in every role he has served in during the 2022 season.

While Guillorme has been an integral part of the team’s success so far this season, he has earned a role that should go beyond just a utility man. Guillorme should be playing every single day.

The 27-year-old was originally selected by the Mets in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB draft and debuted with the big-league club in 2018.

Since then, he has been shuffled back and forth between the majors and minors, but in his fifth year, things have changed. Guillorme appears to be here to stay.

In 53 games so far in 2022, Guillorme is hitting a robust .311/.385/.371 with a .340 wOBA and 125 wRC+. He has already set a career-high with 47 hits, 151 at-bats and 22 runs scored as well.

While his bat has cooled off a bit in his last 15 games (.275/.288/.294), and he is currently enduring a 4-for-24 skid, he hasn’t lost a beat defensively.

While starting at third base on Wednesday in the Mets' 2-0 loss to the Houston Astros, Guillorme had his hands on 13 outs in the field.

Guillorme has 2 outs above average (OAA) at second base this year according to Baseball Savant, and overall, his OAA ranks in the 86th percentile.

According to Fangraphs, Guillorme also has a combined two defensive runs saved (DRS) split between second base, third base, and shortstop.

The Mets have channeled a “next man up” mentality all year as they have dealt with a slew of injuries, but have also played the hot hand regardless of contract status.

For instance, infielder Robinson Cano, who is owed $37.6 million through the 2023 season, was designated for assignment and released because he wasn’t performing.

Now, despite the fact that third baseman Eduardo Escobar is being paid $20 million through next year, Guillorme should be the guy to start over him, as Escobar has largely struggled.

Guillorme, prior to this year was mostly known as a folk hero amongst the fan base.

From catching a flying baseball bat in the dugout during a spring training game, engaging in a 20+ pitch at-bat with St. Louis Cardinals’ flamethrower Jordan Hicks, and hitting a key home run in the summer of 2019 against the rival Washington Nationals, Guillorme has always made his presence known.

Now, he is making it known further by being a strong contributor to the ball club, with a 1.0 fWAR that is already a career-high.

The Mets are sure to make some additions with the trade deadline several weeks away, but regardless of what they do, expect Guillorme to be a lasting presence.

