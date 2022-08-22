Mark Canha, Nate Fisher play hero for New York Mets; Steve Cohen approves.

The New York Mets just never seem to quit.

On Sunday, outfielder Mark Canha and newcomer Nate Fisher helped propel their club to a series victory, as New York took three out of four games from the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park over the weekend.

Despite a rough major league debut from starting pitcher Jose Butto, who allowed seven runs in four innings, Fisher picked up the slack by hurling three shutout innings in long relief in his first appearance as a Met.

What's even more impressive is that Fisher, a 26-year-old lefty, was working at the First National Bank of Omaha last year. In the Mets' latest win, Fisher struck out one, walked two and allowed one hit.

As for Canha, he found his power stroke in the late innings of this contest, belting a three-run shot to tie things up at seven in the top of the seventh, following a rain delay. But he wasn't finished there.

After Trevor May gave the Phillies the lead back via a Jean Segura solo shot, Canha answered an inning later with a go-ahead two-run homer off David Robertson to put the Mets up 9-8 in the top of the ninth.

Brandon Nimmo had a solo homer of his own, before closer Edwin Diaz survived some turbulence in the bottom of the ninth to notch his 28th save in 31 chances.

The Mets improved to 79-44 on the season and increased their lead in the NL East to four games up on the Atlanta Braves.

And of course, team owner Steve Cohen was pumped up on Twitter after the win.

"What a big win. This team is all heart," Cohen tweeted.

