With Don Mattingly out the door, the Miami Marlins are in need of a new manager, and it looks like they have their eyes on this former Mets skipper.

According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Marlins will interview ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas for their managerial vacancy.

Rojas spent two seasons as Mets manager from 2020-2021. During this time, the team went 103-119 and missed the postseason in both seasons. Rojas, 41, spent 15 years in the Mets organization in various coaching roles.

Rojas took over for fired manager Carlos Beltran in the 2019-2020 offseason due to Beltran's involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Currently, Rojas is the third base coach for the New York Yankees, and is destined to receive additional managerial interviews this offseason. The Marlins will be the first team he speaks with for a potential second shot as a manager.

