New York Mets Still Taking Things Slow With Jacob deGrom

The New York Mets are taking things slow with their injured ace.

Jacob deGrom threw another bullpen session on Saturday, his third total since beginning mound work on June 4. But according to a source, he is still going through his mound progression and has not yet been cleared to move to the next step of facing live hitters. DeGrom will continue throwing long-toss and will get back on the mound for another bullpen session when scheduled. It's unknown exactly when his next bullpen session will occur, but it could come sometime this week based off the previous steps in his progression.

DeGrom has been on the IL since it was discovered he had a stress reaction on his right scapula on April 1. The two-time Cy Young Award winner will need to face live hitters, before beginning a rehab assignment. The Mets have been pleased with deGrom's progress, but are taking the step-by-step approach with their prized arm.

DeGrom has not pitched in a regular season game for the Mets since July 7, 2021. He missed the remainder of the year in '21 with a UCL sprain/slight tear in his right elbow.

The Mets have gotten off to a National League-best 40-22 start this season, despite missing deGrom for the entirety of the 2022 campaign so far.

Co-ace Max Scherzer has been on the IL since May 19 with an oblique strain, but is ahead of schedule and throwing bullpen sessions. He could face live hitters later this week, before beginning a rehab assignment in the near future.

Scherzer is expected to return from the IL before deGrom, though, the hope is that the Mets will have both of their aces back sometime in July.

