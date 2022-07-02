Skip to main content

New York Mets’ Max Scherzer Treats Minor Leaguers to Gourmet Spread, AirPods

Max Scherzer took “covering the spread” to a whole new level during his rehab assignment with Double A Binghamton.

According to FOX Sports, the three-time Cy Young Award winner dropped upwards of $7,000 on some very fine and expensive cuisine including bone-in ribeye, filet mignon and lobster for his Rumble Ponies teammates on Wednesday after his second and final rehab start.

And if that wasn’t enough, Scherzer took things a step further by purchasing a pair of Apple’s luxurious AirPods for each member of the team.

“They’re eating well tonight,” Scherzer said of his Rumble Ponies teammates following his last rehab start on June 29.

Scherzer, 37, is currently making a historic $43 million AAV with the Mets as part of his record-setting three year, $130 million contract signed this past offseason. And it’s safe to say that the future Hall of Famer has made it a habit to be more than generous with the money he has made in his career.

After throwing 80 pitches across 4 1/3 innings for Binghamton on Wednesday, Scherzer is ready to rejoin the Mets. He will take the mound for New York on Tuesday in Cincinnati. 

