Skip to main content

Max Scherzer Willing to Assist New York Mets' Bullpen in Postseason

Max Scherzer is willing to serve as both a starter and reliever in the 2022 postseason for the Mets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Talk about a team-first player. 

While the plan is for ace pitcher Max Scherzer to team up atop the rotation with Jacob deGrom once the Mets reach postseason, Mad Max is open to the idea of helping out the bullpen as well.  

"I love that. That’s fun. It really makes you feel like a little kid again," Scherzer told Tim Britton of The Athletic about pitching as a reliever in the playoffs. "It feels like Little League baseball again. You’re only playing to win. I love those moments. It’s fun to be able to do whatever it takes to help the team win."

This is something Scherzer did with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS last year and the Washington Nationals back in 2019, in which the club won a World Series title. 

Of course, Scherzer will be relied on to be the Mets' No. 2 starter in the playoffs. But if the opportunity arises, where he can serve as a high leverage relief arm, the future Hall of Famer is willing to do so. 

Scherzer would only be available out of the bullpen in between starts on his throw days and possibly in elimination games. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last October, as a member of the Dodgers, Scherzer was unable to start Game 6 of the NLCS due to a dead arm. According to the three-time Cy Young Award winner, this occurred as a result of receiving too much rest down the stretch of the regular season. 

"My arm wasn’t ready to handle that workload and cut my rest when I’d been getting extra rest," Scherzer told The Athletic. "So coming into this year, I’ve just been way more attentive to how my arm feels on the five-day (routine), how it feels on the six-day. It’s something I normally did, but I’m just more hyper-sensitive to it this year and knowing that to get ready for a playoff run."

Read More:

Mets ace Jacob deGrom to Make Next Start Thursday

- Where Francisco Alvarez, Mark Vientos Stand in Their Development

- Why Record-Setting Payroll Makes Sense for Mets Next Season

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Max ScherzerJacob deGromNew York Mets

Read More

Max Scherzer Willing to Assist New York Mets' Bullpen in Postseason

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom to Make Next Start Thursday

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer Sets Major Career Milestone

Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom to Make Next Start Thursday

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
News

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer Sets Major Career Milestone

By Pat Ragazzo
Jun 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Taijuan Walker, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets top prospects Francisco Alvarez and Mark Vientos bump chests at the MLB All-Star Futures Game in July.
News

Where Mets Prospects Francisco Alvarez, Mark Vientos Stand in Their Development

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) reacts after issuing a walk against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park.
News

Taijuan Walker Decision Looming for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) watches his three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Mark Canha, Nate Fisher Play Hero for New York Mets; Steve Cohen Approves

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
News

Why Record-Setting Payroll Makes Sense for New York Mets Next Season

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets top prospect Jose Butto
News

What to Know About New York Mets Prospect Jose Butto

By Pat Ragazzo