New York Mets Could Target Manny Machado Next Year

The Mets could be in the market for All-Star third baseman Manny Machado next year.

The Mets lost out on Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins, but they could potentially land another All-Star third baseman next year.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets could be in play for Manny Machado next offseason, who he sees as a much better fit for the team.

“This is a much better fit than Correa,” Martino said, adding that Machado will be 31 next offseason and won't be looking for a 12-year deal. “And he has that relationship with Buck.”

Machado can opt out of his 10-year, $300 million deal after the 2023 season and spent seven seasons playing for the Baltimore Orioles under manager Buck Showalter.

Machado is a six-time All-Star and is coming off back-to-back All-Star campaigns for the Padres. In 2022, Machado slashed .298/.366/.531 with a .897 OPS, 32 home runs and 102 RBI.

The Mets' current third base options are Eduardo Escobar and top prospect Brett Baty. Escobar has a $9 million club option in 2024 and Baty will surely see more time in left field in the minor leagues this season, given the Mets almost signed Correa to block him at third base. These two factors could pave the way for Machado to land in Queens after the 2023 season.

Read More:

- What Loss of Carlos Correa Means for Mets

- Mets Showing Interest in Zack Britton

- Carlos Correa Bolts Talks With Mets to Sign With Twins

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.