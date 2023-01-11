New York Mets Showing Interest in Zack Britton

The Mets are showing interest in former All-Star reliever Zack Britton.

The Mets aren't done adding to their bullpen.

According to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Mets are among the teams showing interest in left-hander Zack Britton.

As Heyman went on to point out, Britton produced an all-time great season for a closer in 2016 for the Baltimore Orioles under manager Buck Showalter. Britton is also close with Mets' new bullpen coach Dom Chiti.

The 35-year-old spent the past five seasons with the Yankees. He underwent Tommy John surgery in September of 2021, causing him to miss the majority of last season. Britton made just three appearances in 2022.

Prior to being traded to the Yankees at the 2018 trade deadline, Britton played for the Orioles for seven and a half seasons, all under Showalter.

In 2016, Britton set an MLB record for lowest ERA (0.54) for a pitcher with at least 50 innings tossed in a campaign. He also led the American League with 47 saves and won AL Reliever of the Year.

The Mets already re-signed closer Edwin Diaz and setup man Adam Ottavino, signed David Robertson and traded for Brooks Raley.

While Britton is far removed from his historic season, he can still be a quality middle reliever when healthy. That's all the Mets will need him to be.

