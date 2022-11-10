New York Mets Decline Mutual Option for Mychal Givens

LAS VEGAS - The Mets' bullpen just got even thinner.

According to general manager Billy Eppler, the Mets have declined their half of a mutual option for relief pitcher Mychal Givens.

This means Givens, who the Mets acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, is now a free agent.

During his time with the Mets, Givens posted a 4.79 ERA across 20.2 innings. In the postseason, Givens had a 13.50 ERA in two appearances in the Wild Card round.

After re-signing elite closer Edwin Diaz to a record-setting five-year, $102 million contract, the Mets now must address how they're going to fill out the rest of their bullpen.

With Givens becoming a free agent, he will join Adam Ottavino, Seth Lugo, Trevor May, Tommy Hunter, Trevor Williams and Joely Rodriguez on the open market.

At the moment, the Mets' bullpen features Diaz and Drew Smith, as the only two relievers under contract.

"There's some other internal candidates. Some you saw this year and some that could emerge," general manager Billy Eppler said at GM meetings.

Eppler also cited rehabbing reliever John Curtiss as a potential bullpen candidate as well. The Mets signed Curtiss last spring while he rehabbed from Tommy John surgery. New York will have to make a decision tomorrow regarding whether they're going to pick up his club option or not.

