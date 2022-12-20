Skip to main content

New York Mets Hire Former Buck Showalter Assistant to Coaching Staff

The Mets have hired a former Buck Showalter assistant to coaching staff.
Buck Showalter is bringing back one of his former assistant coaches.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets are hiring Dom Chiti as their bullpen coach.

Chiti, 64, spent the past two seasons as the Los Angeles Angels' bullpen coach.

Chiti worked for Showalter as his bullpen coach with both the Texas Rangers in 2006 and the Baltimore Orioles from 2014 to 2016.

In what will be his third stint with Showalter, Chiti will replace Craig Bjornson as bullpen coach. Bjornson spent one season on Showalter's staff in 2022.

Chiti will oversee a bullpen that features elite closer Edwin Diaz, David Robertson, Adam Ottavino, Brooks Raley and Drew Smith, among others.

