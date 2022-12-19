Why New York Mets Felt Comfortable Signing Kodai Senga

NEW YORK - In mid-November, Mets brass sat down with then free agent Kodai Senga in a meeting that included GM Billy Eppler, manager Buck Showalter, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and director of pitching development Eric Jagers.

In this meeting, the Mets pitched the tools, personnel and support they could provide to enhance Senga's career and transition to the major leagues.

At first, Senga felt Showalter had a very intimidating face. But the mood quickly lightened as the Mets' skipper began making jokes, which made Senga certain that he could be comfortable around Showalter if he were to become his next manager.

And that wound up being the case as the Mets signed Senga to a five-year, $75 million deal just a few weeks afterward.

When speaking during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on Monday, Senga said he felt wanted by the Mets and also wanted to join a very talented starting rotation.

For the Mets, there were two things that stuck out about the right-handed pitcher: Stuff and makeup.

"My mentors always talked about guys that had big tools, so we kind of navigate towards that because they'll show up in big time games," Eppler said of Senga. "Kodai has impact level pitches and an impact level arsenal."

One pitch in particular, the "ghost fork," is Senga's "put away pitch," which has devastating drop.

So how has Senga developed and refined this pitch?

"Practice," Senga said.

Regarding Senga's makeup, which made the Mets comfortable enough to commit a five-year deal to the hurler, his resilience and toughness are what stuck out the most to the decision makers.

"The fact that he went through the developmental league and then had to scratch and claw to reach the NPB level," Eppler said. "To then become a Game 1 starter for four Japan series in a row, that's a pretty good sign of resiliency."

The Mets' desire for Senga goes back several years, before Eppler was hired as GM. Not only had the Mets been scouting Senga for years, but Eppler has crossed paths with him dating all the way back to 2013 when he was assistant GM of the Yankees. The now Mets GM has seen a pitcher that has matured a lot over the years in the NPB.

New York and MLB will be two major adjustments to Senga in a multitude of ways, including culturally, but the Mets believe they've signed a pitcher and person, who is up for the challenge.

Senga will join Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana and Carlos Carrasco in a Mets rotation that is loaded with veteran experience. The hope is that this group will be able to help him make a significantly large transition to the majors and the U.S.

Although he has only ever pitched in the Nippon Professional Baseball League, the Mets are confident in Senga due to his talent and resilience. They feel they're getting a pitcher with impact level ability that can shine under the bright lights.

