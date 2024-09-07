New York Mets' Key Slugger Likely Done For Season in Crushing Blow
It turned out to be the worst-case scenario and now the New York Mets will be without one of their key sluggers for the rest of the regular season.
As manager Carlos Mendoza revealed to reporters on Saturday, second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil has a right wrist fracture and is likely done for the year given his recovery timeline is 4-6 weeks.
McNeil had been plunked on the wrist by a Brandon Williamson curve ball in the bottom of the fifth inning of Friday night's 6-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Although he was able to remain in the game for the next half inning, McNeil was removed from action following the top of the sixth after his wrist swelled up.
The Mets sent McNeil for testing on Saturday, which revealed a disheartening result. Despite getting off to a poor start this season, the 32-year-old had been surging since the All-Star break with a .289 average, a .923 OPS and seven home runs in 41 games.
On the year, McNeil had a .238/.308/.384 slash line, a .692 OPS, 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 129 games. McNeil produced a career-worst in batting average and on-base percentage.
Now the question surrounds who the Mets will call-up to take his place on the roster. The team will have to play shorthanded on Saturday due to the fact that they had just freshly received the news on McNeil's diagnosis. Mendoza told reporters that the Mets still need to discuss who they will bring up, but top prospect infielder Luisangel Acuna is a possible candidate.
In the meantime, spark plug infielder Jose Iglesias will likely take over full-time second base duties for McNeil.
Following Mendoza's press conference, McNeil shared with reporters that he has a "small fracture." Should the Mets make a deep run in the postseason he believes he has a chance to return.