New York Mets Lose Budding Reliever to IL

New York Mets lose budding reliever to IL.

Despite experiencing some occasional turbulence, the New York Mets' bullpen has been solid overall throughout the regular season (3.83 ERA, 13th in MLB) - thanks to the surprising support they've received from their depth pieces. 

One of these pleasant surprises has been 26-year-old flame throwing rookie Colin Holderman, who is 3-0 with a 3.18 ERA across 11 1/3 innings to begin his MLB career. 

Unfortunately, Holderman is now the latest member of the pitching staff to go down with an injury, landing on the 15-day IL with a shoulder impingement. 

On the flip side, Holderman told MLB.com that he dealt with a similar shoulder impingement last year, and believes he will be back to 100% with a little bit of rest. The Mets' announced the move to IL Holderman on Saturday, retroactive to June 8, so he will be eligible to return by June 23. 

Holderman had a 0.82 ERA throughout his first nine appearances. His lone blemish came in his latest outing on June 7, where he allowed three runs and recorded one out against the San Diego Padres. Shortly thereafter, Holderman felt shoulder discomfort, before discovering his impingement. 

The righty has been tested in some high-leverage situations early on, and has proven to manager Buck Showalter that he can rise to the occasion. Holderman, a ninth round draft pick of the Mets in 2016, is a valuable relief arm, who the team has been able to develop into a potential long term piece of the puzzle in the bullpen. They will hope he can return soon, while righty reliever Jake Reed has been called up to take his spot in the meantime. 

