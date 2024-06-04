New York Mets Lurching Toward Selling At Trade Deadline
The New York Mets are falling quickly out of the playoff race in the National League, not just in the East Division but also in the Wild Card race.
When that happened last year, the Mets worked to trade two of their top veteran pitchers, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, and even ate a good portion of their high-priced contracts just to move them.
This was supposed to be a building year for New York, with the intention of being back in contention in 2025. The Mets’ strong start only stoked a little optimism in the fan base.
Now? President of baseball operations David Stearns, in his first full season at the helm, is likely staring at some significant decisions at the trade deadline, according to MLB.com’s John Feinsand.
Foremost among the options is dealing first baseman Pete Alonso, who is likely to be a popular name on the trade market. The right-handed hitter has blasted 13 home runs in his first 60 games and will be a free agent after this season. If the Mets aren’t committed to Alonso long-term, then they would have to entertain a package of players or risk getting nothing for him.
But, how far might New York go at the deadline depends on what return they’re looking for. The Mets signed several free agents this past offseason, but many of them were signed to short-term deals, including pitcher Luis Severino, outfielder Harrison Bader and J.D. Martinez.
That would make that trio of veterans expendable. Several other players are in the final year of contracts, including Jose Quintana, Drew Smith, Adrian Houser and Adam Ottavino.
What the New York Mets believe they need to contend next season may determine how far they go at the deadline.