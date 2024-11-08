New York Mets' Outfielder Underwent Multiple Surgeries
It sounds like this New York Mets' outfielder was playing through the pain in the postseason.
On Friday, the Mets announced that Tyrone Taylor underwent two separate surgeries recently. First, Taylor underwent a umbilical hernia repair back on Oct. 30 before having a right elbow loose body removal on Thursday in New York.
According to the Mets, the average return time from both procedures is two months. This means that Taylor will likely be ready to play by the time spring training starts up in February.
President of baseball operations David Stearns acquired Taylor and right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser from his old stomping grounds, the Milwaukee Brewers, last offseason via trade.
Taylor began the 2024 season as the Mets' fourth outfielder, but saw an uptick in playing time in the second half of the campaign. By the end of the season, Taylor took over as the team's starting center fielder, which is the role he served in throughout the Mets' run to the NLCS in October.
The 30-year-old played in a career-high 130 games last season, slashing .248/.299/.401 with a .700 OPS, seven home runs and 35 RBIs in 319 at-bats. Taylor was known for coming through with some clutch and timely hits at the plate, and slashed .277/.338/.415 with a .753 OPS in 57 games following the All-Star break.
With Harrison Bader hitting the open market and Taylor recovering from his procedures this winter, the Mets are likely to pursue a center fielder through free agency or via trade.
That being said, Taylor proved his value with the Mets in 2024 and should once again serve an important role next season in Queens.