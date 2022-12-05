Skip to main content

New York Mets Pursuing ex-Yankees, Red Sox All-Star Outfielder

The Mets are pursuing this All-Star outfielder.

The Mets seem to be preparing themselves for life without center fielder Brandon Nimmo.

According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Mets are among the teams speaking with All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

If the Mets were to lose Nimmo and sign Benintendi, a left fielder, they'd have to shift either Starling Marte or Mark Canha to center field. This method is difficult to envision due to the wear and tear an everyday center field job would have on the 34-year-old Marte.

As Sherman suggested, the Mets could potentially sign a defensive center fielder such as Kevin Kiermaier, and rotate Benintendi, Canha and Marte in the corner outfield spots and DH. This would make Daniel Vogelbach and Darin Ruf bench pieces or trade chips.

While the addition of Benintendi might complicate things, it would also increase the Mets' positional versatility, which is an aspect GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter value.

