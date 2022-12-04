Skip to main content

What Chris Bassitt is Seeking in Free Agency

Find out what type of deal Chris Bassitt is seeking in free agency.
The Mets are in the hunt to fill out their starting rotation.

One candidate who could be retained is Chris Bassitt, however, it doesn't sound like he and the Mets are close to an agreement.

According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, Bassitt is seeking a deal longer than three years and the Mets aren't enthusiastic about giving him four or five years.

Bassitt turns 34 in February so a 4-5 year contract would take him through his age 37 or 38 season.

Bassitt declined his mutual option and rejected the qualifying offer to become a free agent.

The righty was traded to the Mets by the Oakland Athletics last March for two pitching prospects.

In 181.2 innings across 30 starts, Bassitt went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA last season for the Mets.

The Mets lost Jacob deGrom over the weekend, who signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

New York is focused on one of the top-tier starters, Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon, and are also going after the next level of second-tier starters: Bassitt, Taijuan Walker, Jameson Taillon, Kodai Senga.

Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners

- What Jacob deGrom Leaving Means for Mets

- Jacob deGrom Leaves Mets for Texas Rangers

