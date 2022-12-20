Skip to main content

New York Mets Showing Interest in Trading for All-Star Closer

The Mets are showing interest in trading for this All-Star closer.
The Mets could pair another All-Star closer in their bullpen with elite closer Edwin Diaz.

According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets are one of the teams that have contacted the Chicago White Sox about possibly trading for Liam Hendriks.

The Mets still have holes to fill in their bullpen and Hendriks is one of the best closers in all of baseball.

Last season, Hendriks posted a 2.81 ERA and recorded 37 saves for the White Sox across 58 appearances.

Hendriks is a three-time All-Star, who also won back-to-back American League Reliever of the Year Awards from 2020-2021.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old is set to make $14 million in 2023 and has a $15 million club option in 2024, so he is definitely moveable on the trade market.

If the Mets were to acquire Hendriks, he'd likely serve as the main setup man in the eighth inning, which would give new acquisition David Robertson the seventh inning. For the Mets, this would be an ideal bridge to Diaz, who is coming off a career-year, in the ninth.

The Mets have work to do in order to round out their bullpen. Hendriks would be a big splash move to help fill one of their existing holes.

What Helped Justin Verlander Decide to Join Mets

- Seth Lugo Leaves Mets for Padres

- Why Mets Felt Comfortable Signing Kodai Senga

