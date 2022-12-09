Skip to main content

New York Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal

The Mets have signed Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year deal.

SAN DIEGO - The Mets are making big moves.

On Thursday, the Mets re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets. The contract includes a no-trade clause.

Although there was initially pessimism regarding the team's chances of retaining Nimmo, they were able to get something done with their home grown talent.

By re-signing Nimmo, the Mets addressed their need in center field and the leadoff spot for the foreseeable future. 

With Nimmo back, Starling Marte will be able to remain in right field. The Mets were mulling the possibility of shifting Marte to center if they lost Nimmo.

In 152 games last season, Nimmo slashed .274/.367/.433 with a .800 OPS, 16 home runs and 64 RBIs.

Nimmo turned himself to one of the best two-way center fielders in the game of baseball due to his plus defensive skills.

Now, he earned a lucrative contract and will be sticking around with the Mets for the next eight years.

