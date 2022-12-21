New York Mets Sign Infielder Carlos Correa to 12-Year, $315 Million Deal

In an absolute stunner, the New York Mets have swooped in to sign one of the best free agents on the open market.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are signing infielder Carlos Correa to a 12-year, $315 million contract.

Correa, 28, agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants pending physical last week, and was set to be introduced by the team on Tuesday.

However, the press conference was canceled shortly before it was slated to take place due to a medical concern.

For the rest of the day Tuesday, there was no word when or if a rescheduled conference would take place. While Correa’s status with the Giants was up in the air, Mets owner Steve Cohen stepped in.

The eight-year MLB veteran spent the 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins after beginning his career with the Houston Astros.

In 136 games with the Twins, Correa was worth 4.4 fWAR, had a .291/.366/.467 triple slash, a 140 wRC+, .362 wOBA and 22 home runs.

The former first overall pick from the 2012 draft, Correa is a Rookie-of-the-Year winner, two-time All-Star, Platinum Glove recipient and World Series champion.

The native of Puerto Rico signed a three-year, $105 million deal with Minnesota prior to 2022 which included opt-outs after each season.

Correa exercised his opt-out and secured a long term deal that will likely take him through the end of his career.

Before Correa agreed to his contract with the Giants, it was reported that the Mets had interest in the infielder by Ken Rosenthal, Andy McCullough and Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

Those rumors were quickly put to rest when the Giants agreed to a contract with Correa, but a week later, and that interest from the Mets has been proven true in a reversal of fortunes for San Francisco.

The marquee signing of Correa tops off what has been a busy and impactful winter from Cohen and crew.

General manager Billy Eppler joked with reporters Tuesday after the team introduced Justin Verlander at Citi Field when asked if the team was going to make anymore moves.

“You don’t have any travel plans this week, do you?” Eppler asked.

As reported by Rosenthal, McCullough and Hayes, Correa will likely move to third base with the Mets, as Francisco Lindor is entrenched at shortstop (Correa's natural position) for the next decade.

With the deal, the Mets payroll will creep ever closer to $400 million before luxury tax penalties set in. Including those penalties, the Mets will have a never before seen payroll close to $500 million when all is said and done.

Cohen has showed so far this winter his intent to win, and Correa is an exclamation point at the end of that sentence.

