New York Mets Sign Jeff McNeil to Contract Extension

The Mets have locked up Jeff McNeil on a long-term contract extension, per reports.

He'll be sticking around for a while.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Mets have signed Jeff McNeil to a four-year, $50 million contract extension. The deal includes a fifth-year club option, which could bring the total value to $63.75 million.

The deal buys out McNeil's final two years of arbitration and will keep him with the Mets through at least his age-34 season.

McNeil is coming off a superb season, in which he won the National League batting title with a .326 average.

Beyond his batting average, McNeil had a 5.7 bWAR, .382 on-base percentage, a .836 OPS and a 140 OPS+ across 148 games. He also made the second All-Star game of his career.

MLB Network recently ranked McNeil as the second-best second baseman in all of baseball.

In addition to playing a strong second base, McNeil also plays a solid left field as well.

The Mets went from shopping McNeil on the trade market last offseason, to locking him up for the long-term future one year later.

Now with McNeil's deal taken care of, first baseman Pete Alonso could be next on the list of Mets to receive a contract extension.

