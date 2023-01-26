MLB Network Ranks Mets' Jeff McNeil No. 2 Second Baseman

McNeil had a career year in 2022 that saw him win the MLB batting title.

MLB Network continued their "Top 10 Right Now" series on Wednesday and focused on second basemen.

Mets fans will be delighted that a familiar face clocked in at No. 2.

Coming in just behind Houston Astros' José Altuve, Jeff McNeil gets the honors for second best second baseman in MLB after a career year that saw him win the batting title.

After a 2021 season that was McNeil's statistical worst since he debuted in 2018, the California native rebounded in a big way.

The five-year veteran produced 5.9 fWAR in 2022, had a robust triple slash of .326/.382/.454, a 143 wRC+ and .365 wOBA. In the field, McNeil also had three defensive runs saved at the keystone and a 3.5 ultimate zone range.

Coming in behind McNeil on MLB Network's list at No. 3 was former Met, Andrés Giménez, who was traded to the Cleveland Guardians as part of the deal that brought Francisco Lindor to New York.

After Giménez, the list was as follows: Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers, Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays, Jorge Polanco of the Minnesota Twins, Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kolten Wong of the Seattle Mariners and Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees.

Pete Alonso was ranked No. 6 by MLB Network on the first baseman list, Brandon Nimmo No. 4 on the center field list and Starling Marte No. 7 on the right field list in regards to position players. Edwin Díaz was ranked as the No. 1 reliever in all of baseball as well.

On Thursday, MLB Network will release it's Top 10 list of shortstops, and on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, they will release their top starting pitchers and catchers, respectively.

Read More:

- 3 Keys to Mets' World Series Title Chances in 2023

- MLB Insider says These 2 Relievers are 'Long Shots' for Mets

- What Mets are Getting in Kodai Senga

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@RTPiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.