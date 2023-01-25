New York Mets Planning Pursuit of Shohei Ohtani

Chasing star power.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, Mets owner Steve Cohen has already begun talking to upper level team officials about going after two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani next winter.

The word is that Ohtani, who's heading into a contract year, wants out from the Anaheim Angels. Angels owner Arte Moreno also called off the sale of the team, which makes the possibility of Ohtani staying even more unlikely.

If the Angels are out of contention, they could try to trade Ohtani ahead of the deadline. However, Martino reported that the Mets are unlikely to trade their top prospects for a rental, even if it is Ohtani.

Ohtani, a pitcher and DH, is a two-time All-Star and won the American League MVP Award in 2021.

Ohtani, 28, is expected to draw a record-setting contract in free agency next year in the $450-500 million range.

Despite Ohtani's hefty price tag, Cohen is a billionaire with deep pockets that has shown a willingness to push the financial envelope for superstar talent, given his pursuit of Carlos Correa this offseason.

If the Mets were to sign Ohtani, they'd be adding a big bat in the middle of the lineup, as well as a top of the rotation starting pitcher. Not to mention, the entertainment aspect of a two-way player, which would draw in a heavy Japanese demographic into the seats.

So while It's unlikely that the Mets gut their farm system to trade for Ohtani in 2023, they will certainly be players for him in free agency next year, and it has already been discussed at the top levels.

