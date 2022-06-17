New York Mets starter Tylor Megill exits outing with shoulder injury.

NEW YORK - The Mets just can't seem to catch a break in the injury department.

On Thursday, starting pitcher Tylor Megill exited his outing against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning due to what the Mets are calling right shoulder discomfort. Megill will receive imaging on his shoulder on Friday.

After inducing a swing-and-miss on a 92.5 mph fastball (lowest velocity of the evening on four-seam fastball), Megill appeared to wince as a result of discomfort.

This forced trainer Joe Golia and manager Buck Showalter to emerge from the dugout to come check on him. The Mets soon determined that Megill's night was over.

Megill, 26, made just his second start since returning from a month-long stay on the IL for right biceps tendinitis. The righty threw 72 pitches across 3 1/3 innings on Thursday. He struck out six batters, but was charged with four earned runs to increase his ERA on the season to 5.01.

The Mets will now hope that Megill's shoulder discomfort doesn't turn out to be something more serious. Stay tuned for further updates on the righty's imaging results on Friday.

Read More:

- Mets Ace Max Scherzer Provides Update After Sim Game

- Tommy Hunter to Join Mets; What it Means

- Why Mets Aren’t Surprised by Dominic Smith’s Resurgence in Triple A

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.