Skip to main content

New York Mets Starter Tylor Megill Exits Outing With Shoulder Injury

New York Mets starter Tylor Megill exits outing with shoulder injury.

NEW YORK - The Mets just can't seem to catch a break in the injury department. 

On Thursday, starting pitcher Tylor Megill exited his outing against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning due to what the Mets are calling right shoulder discomfort. Megill will receive imaging on his shoulder on Friday. 

After inducing a swing-and-miss on a 92.5 mph fastball (lowest velocity of the evening on four-seam fastball), Megill appeared to wince as a result of discomfort. 

This forced trainer Joe Golia and manager Buck Showalter to emerge from the dugout to come check on him. The Mets soon determined that Megill's night was over. 

Megill, 26, made just his second start since returning from a month-long stay on the IL for right biceps tendinitis. The righty threw 72 pitches across 3 1/3 innings on Thursday. He struck out six batters, but was charged with four earned runs to increase his ERA on the season to 5.01. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets will now hope that Megill's shoulder discomfort doesn't turn out to be something more serious. Stay tuned for further updates on the righty's imaging results on Friday. 

Read More:

- Mets Ace Max Scherzer Provides Update After Sim Game

- Tommy Hunter to Join Mets; What it Means

Why Mets Aren’t Surprised by Dominic Smith’s Resurgence in Triple A

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Starter Tylor Megill Exits Outing With Shoulder Injury

23 minutes ago

Former Mets Prospect Tragically Passes Away at 21

3 hours ago

New York Mets Ace Max Scherzer Provides Update After Sim Game

4 hours ago
Former Mets prospect tragically passes away at 21-years-old.
News

Former Mets Prospect Tragically Passes Away at 21

By Pat Ragazzo3 hours ago
Max Scherzer's impressive unbeaten streak was snapped in the Mets' Game 1 doubleheader loss to the Phillies.
News

New York Mets Ace Max Scherzer Provides Update After Sim Game

By Pat Ragazzo4 hours ago
The Mets have brought back right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter on a minor-league deal.
News

Tommy Hunter to Join New York Mets; What it Means

By Pat Ragazzo6 hours ago
Dominic Smith collected four hits and drove in three RBIs to help the Mets extend their franchise record to seven consecutive series victories to open up the season.
News

Why New York Mets Aren’t Surprised by Dominic Smith’s Resurgence in Triple A

By Pat Ragazzo13 hours ago
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte exits game after hit by pitch.
News

New York Mets Outfielder Starling Marte Exits Game After Hit by Pitch

By Pat Ragazzo23 hours ago
Mets catcher James McCann will undergo surgery for a fractured bone in his wrist.
News

James McCann Nearing Return to New York Mets

By Pat RagazzoJun 15, 2022
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen: 'I will never feel satisfied.'
News

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen on Trade Deadline: ‘I’m Not Ruling Out Anything’

By Pat RagazzoJun 15, 2022
Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

How New York Mets Starter Chris Bassitt Overcame Recent Struggles to Toss Gem

By Pat RagazzoJun 15, 2022