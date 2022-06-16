Why New York Mets aren’t surprised by Dominic Smith’s resurgence in Triple A.

NEW YORK - He is beginning to look like himself again.

Since getting demoted to Triple A Syracuse back on May 31, Dominic Smith has been raking in the minors. In 10 games, Smith is slashing .350/.422/.575 with a .997 OPS, two home runs and seven RBIs. Overall, he is 14-for-40 during this span.

While Smith struggled across 86 big-league at-bats this season, batting .186 (16-for-86) with a .543 OPS in 36 games, he wasn't receiving regular playing time with the Mets. The latter has been seen as one of the main causes for his rough start, prior to being demoted.

Now that he is playing every day for Syracuse, the Mets aren’t surprised that Smith is showing what he’s capable of being.

“It was a matter of time," Smith's good friend J.D. Davis said prior to the Mets' latest matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. "We all knew he could hit, it was just a matter of getting more plate appearances and at-bats."

Like Smith, Davis knows what it's like to not have a spot on a good team. He endured a similar experience during his time with the Houston Astros from 2017 to 2018.

“Coming into this year, he didn’t have much of an opportunity because the lineup was so stacked, and then he was the last guy out," Davis said. "It’s unfortunate, but I’ve been on that road when I was with the Astros, where I wound up getting sent down because there were no spots, even on the bench.”

“To go down (to the minors), the game slows down. When you play every fourth or fifth day you’re just trying to get your timing down and get back in the rhythm of things. I’ve been in his shoes and it’s frustrating.”

The Mets have gotten off to a strong 41-23 start this year, and because of the deep and talented roster built by general manager Billy Eppler, Smith became the odd man out.

Smith, who has previously stressed his desire to play every day on a number of occasions, whether it be with the Mets or for another team, could soon get his chance if he continues to tear the cover off the ball in Triple A. His performance will either earn him an additional opportunity with the Mets, or increase his trade value with the deadline approaching on August 2.

Smith, a natural first baseman, has not played in the outfield since joining Syracuse. The Mets have Pete Alonso blocking him at first base in the big-leagues, as the slugger has performed at an MVP caliber level this season. With Alonso emerging as a cornerstone player for the franchise, it's all the more reason that a breakup appears to be imminent.

“He deserves a spot in the big-leagues whether it’s with us or someone else," Davis said.

Manager Buck Showalter is also encouraged by Smith’s hot stretch.

“Everybody is really happy with the way things are progressing with Dom," Showalter said in the Citi Field dugout during batting practice on Wednesday. "He is getting his consistent at-bats and getting back to being Dom."

When asked if Smith’s increased playing time could be the reason he has turned things around, Showalter agreed it is a likely factor.

“I think that’s a lot of it,” Showalter said. “Knowing he’s going to be in there every day. But it’s not always a perfect situation up here.”

As for what that means for Smith’s role with the team moving forward, Showalter says wait-and-see.

“We’ll see what the future holds," the skipper added.

Smith, who turned 27 on Wednesday, was one of the league's best hitters while playing every day for the Mets during the shortened 2020 season. He dealt with a slew of injuries last year, including a partially torn labrum, before struggling in limited action in 2022.

If he continues to hit with Syracuse, he will either return to the big-leagues or be dealt in a trade. The latter could be imminent, but the Mets aren’t surprised he is proving he is still capable of swinging the bat well.

