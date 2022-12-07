New York Mets to Consider Signing Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga

SAN DIEGO - The Mets aren't done making moves.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, if both Kodai Senga and Brandon Nimmo want to be Mets, the team would consider it.

With the Mets' payroll hovering around $300 million, the club is "open-minded to stretching past" their budget, says Martino.

The Mets signed left-hander Jose Quintana to a two-year, $26 million deal on Wednesday. But they still have serious interest in adding Senga, who has received five and six year offers, per his agent.

Senga will likely draw between $15 million and $20 million annually in a multi-year deal.

As for Nimmo, he will at least draw $20 million AAV across a multi-year deal as well.

There has been some pessimism regarding the Mets chances of retaining Nimmo, whose market is robust. There are at least 8-10 teams in on him as the center fielder is in high demand and won't come cheap.

But if Nimmo, and Senga, want to be Mets, the team will consider going over budget to sign both players.

