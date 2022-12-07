Skip to main content

New York Mets to Consider Signing Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga

The Mets are considering the possibility of signing both Brandon Nimmo and Kodai Senga.

SAN DIEGO - The Mets aren't done making moves.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, if both Kodai Senga and Brandon Nimmo want to be Mets, the team would consider it.

With the Mets' payroll hovering around $300 million, the club is "open-minded to stretching past" their budget, says Martino.

The Mets signed left-hander Jose Quintana to a two-year, $26 million deal on Wednesday. But they still have serious interest in adding Senga, who has received five and six year offers, per his agent.

Senga will likely draw between $15 million and $20 million annually in a multi-year deal. 

As for Nimmo, he will at least draw $20 million AAV across a multi-year deal as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There has been some pessimism regarding the Mets chances of retaining Nimmo, whose market is robust. There are at least 8-10 teams in on him as the center fielder is in high demand and won't come cheap.

But if Nimmo, and Senga, want to be Mets, the team will consider going over budget to sign both players.

Read More:

Mets Acquire Lefty Reliever from Rays via Trade

- Mets Sign Jose Quintana to 2-year Deal

- Mets Sign Justin Verlander to Mega Contract

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more

Brandon NimmoJose QuintanaNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets to Consider Signing Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga

New York Mets Acquire Lefty Reliever from Rays via Trade

New York Mets Sign Jose Quintana to 2-year Deal

USATSI_19111690
News

New York Mets Acquire Lefty Reliever from Rays via Trade

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have signed Jose Quintana to a two-year deal.
News

New York Mets Sign Jose Quintana to 2-year Deal

By Pat Ragazzo
Why Taijuan Walker should be in New York Mets' postseason rotation.
News

New York Mets Lose Taijuan Walker to Phillies

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have signed two familiar faces to minor league deals.
News

New York Mets Sign 2 Pitchers to Minor League Deals

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets are considering a possible Brandon Nimmo replacement in center field.
News

New York Mets Considering Possible Brandon Nimmo Replacement

By Pat Ragazzo
Edwin Diaz hopes New York Mets approach him quickly in free agency.
News

New York Mets Closer Edwin Diaz Wins Reliever of the Year Award

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have maintained dialogue with free agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo.
News

New York Mets Maintaining Dialogue With Brandon Nimmo

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets are showing "continued interest" in Kodai Senga.
News

New York Mets Showing 'Continued Interest' in Kodai Senga

By Pat Ragazzo