New York Mets Urged to Keep Fan-Favorite, Spark Plug Beyond This Season
Where would the New York Mets be without this veteran infielder?
Fan-favorite, spark plug and latino pop sensation Jose Iglesias has been a revelation for the Mets this season after being called up from Triple-A Syracuse in late-May.
Iglesias signed a minor league deal with the Mets and did not get brought up to the big-league roster until May 31. Since then, the 34-year-old infielder has slashed an impressive .317/.371/.441 with a .812 OPS, three home runs and 23 RBIs while playing in 69 games. The Mets also have the best record in baseball since Iglesias' call-up, going 57-33.
MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post believes the Mets must bring Iglesias back, and this time on a major league deal.
"How did Jose Iglesias have to do minors deals four straight years? OMG, has he ever been good. Mets should bring him back, this time on majors deal," Heyman wrote.
Iglesias has performed well above expectations, and injected some much-needed life into this Mets team. His new hit latino pop single "OMG" has also become the club's rallying cry since it was debuted in June.
Iglesias has provided strong defense at both second and third base for the Mets this year, posting three defensive runs saved a piece at these positions. The righty swinger's clutch bat with runners in scoring position has been impressive as well (.370 average, .912 OPS in 46 at-bats).
Without Iglesias, the Mets arguably wouldn't be in a playoff spot (one game up on the Atlanta Braves for the third Wild Card slot in the NL) with 16 games left to play. There's not denying the impact that he has made, and it makes sense to reunite this offseason once he becomes a free agent.