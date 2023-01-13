New York Mets Wanted to Sign Trea Turner to Play Center Field

The Mets reportedly wanted to sign Trea Turner to play center field.

Before Carlos Correa, the Mets were mulling another big splash move in free agency.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post: "Some Mets people were deadly serious in their interest in Trea Turner to play center field."

Had the Mets signed Turner, they likely would've let center fielder Brandon Nimmo walk in free agency.

Instead, Turner signed a monstrous 11-year, $300 million deal with the National League East rival Philadelphia Phillies. And Nimmo re-signed with the Mets on an eight-year, $162 million contract.

Turner is coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons. In 2022, the versatile infielder had a 4.9 bWAR, 21 home runs, 100 RBIs, a .809 OPS and 101 runs scored.

Baty, Alvarez and Escobar

As Heyman went on to report, top prospects Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez will have the opportunity to make the Mets out of camp.

Per Heyman, the Miami Marlins were interested in Baty and Eduardo Escobar when it looked like Correa was going to land in Queens.

