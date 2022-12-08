Where Things Stand With Kodai Senga, Brandon Nimmo

SAN DIEGO - The Mets have had a busy week at Winter Meetings, but they still have work left to do in order to fill out the remaining holes on their roster.

Two big names the Mets have been linked to in free agency are their own center fielder Brandon Nimmo and Japanese starting pitcher Kodai Senga.

So where do things stand with this duo?

Nimmo's market is robust and he is going to draw a contract that could be north of $125 million. The Mets remain in on Nimmo, but there is pessimism regarding their chances of retaining him.

The San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays are two teams to watch as potential landing destinations for Nimmo.

As for Senga, Mets people are very high on the NPB phenom. The word is that they would consider going 5 or 6 years on a deal, which Senga is rumored to be asking for.

The Mets added Justin Verlander on a two-year, $86 million contract on Monday and Jose Quintana on a two-year, $26 million deal on Wednesday, but they're not done pursuing starting pitching.

Senga is a pitcher they continue to speak with. They also remain in on Nimmo, but are not overly optimistic they'll be able to retain him.

