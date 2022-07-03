MLB Insider Calls Braves 'Favorites' to Land New York Mets' Jacob deGrom in Free Agency

Wouldn't that be a twist?

ESPN insider Buster Olney reported on Saturday that if Mets ace Jacob deGrom opts-out of his contract after the season, the NL East rival Atlanta Braves would be the "favorites" to land him.

DeGrom (stress reaction on right scapula), who is set to make his first rehab start on Sunday night for Single A Port St. Lucie, has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021. The hope is that he will be able to return to the Mets' rotation shortly after the All-Star break, but the question remains whether he can avoid the injury bug the rest of the way.

Should he stay on the mound and revert back to his dominant form, then he is expected to exercise his opt-out clause to become a free agent after the 2022 campaign concludes. DeGrom first said he intended to go this route on March 28 at the start of spring training, but that was before he suffered a shoulder injury that has sidelined him for the entire season to this date.

While Olney mentioned the industry buzz that deGrom and the Braves seem like a realistic match, Mets owner Steve Cohen has more than enough financial flexibility to out bid Atlanta if and when the two-time Cy Young Award winner hits the open market. Of course, deGrom will first have to prove that he can be relied upon to take the hill every fifth day. If he can do so upon returning later this month, it's hard to envision deGrom choosing the Braves over the Mets, given he has spent his entire career in Queens.

DeGrom, 34, also might have to be willing to take a pay cut to go to the Braves because he would be nixing a $30.5 million player option in 2023 and a $32 million club option in 2024 from the Mets. And if he performs to expectations, Cohen and the Mets will likely be willing to pay more than Atlanta, assuming the righty opts out.

The only way deGrom signing with the Braves makes sense is if the ace no longer wants to be with the Mets or in New York. The next few months could determine this based off the trajectory of the team's success, as well as deGrom's health and performance. But even still, the Braves would have to offer above $30.5 million in 2022, whether deGrom comes back and stays healthy or not. If the former occurs, the Mets will likely back up the brinks truck to make him a lifer with the franchise.

