Skip to main content

MLB Insider Calls Braves 'Favorites' to Land New York Mets' Jacob deGrom in Free Agency

MLB insider calls Braves 'favorites' to land New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom in free agency.

Wouldn't that be a twist? 

ESPN insider Buster Olney reported on Saturday that if Mets ace Jacob deGrom opts-out of his contract after the season, the NL East rival Atlanta Braves would be the "favorites" to land him.

DeGrom (stress reaction on right scapula), who is set to make his first rehab start on Sunday night for Single A Port St. Lucie, has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021. The hope is that he will be able to return to the Mets' rotation shortly after the All-Star break, but the question remains whether he can avoid the injury bug the rest of the way. 

Should he stay on the mound and revert back to his dominant form, then he is expected to exercise his opt-out clause to become a free agent after the 2022 campaign concludes. DeGrom first said he intended to go this route on March 28 at the start of spring training, but that was before he suffered a shoulder injury that has sidelined him for the entire season to this date. 

While Olney mentioned the industry buzz that deGrom and the Braves seem like a realistic match, Mets owner Steve Cohen has more than enough financial flexibility to out bid Atlanta if and when the two-time Cy Young Award winner hits the open market. Of course, deGrom will first have to prove that he can be relied upon to take the hill every fifth day. If he can do so upon returning later this month, it's hard to envision deGrom choosing the Braves over the Mets, given he has spent his entire career in Queens. 

DeGrom, 34, also might have to be willing to take a pay cut to go to the Braves because he would be nixing a $30.5 million player option in 2023 and a $32 million club option in 2024 from the Mets. And if he performs to expectations, Cohen and the Mets will likely be willing to pay more than Atlanta, assuming the righty opts out. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The only way deGrom signing with the Braves makes sense is if the ace no longer wants to be with the Mets or in New York. The next few months could determine this based off the trajectory of the team's success, as well as deGrom's health and performance. But even still, the Braves would have to offer above $30.5 million in 2022, whether deGrom comes back and stays healthy or not. If the former occurs, the Mets will likely back up the brinks truck to make him a lifer with the franchise. 

Read More:

- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom set to Begin Rehab Assignment

- Max Scherzer to Return From IL, Will Pitch for Mets in Cincinnati

- Mets Interested in ‘Best Fit’ Trade Deadline Target

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromNew York Mets

Read More

MLB Insider Calls Braves 'Favorites' to Land New York Mets' Jacob deGrom in Free Agency

just now

New York Mets Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez One Step Away From Major Leagues

35 minutes ago

New York Mets Could Target These Hitters Ahead of Trade Deadline

4 hours ago
How Francisco Alvarez could force New York Mets' hand.
News

New York Mets Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez One Step Away From Major Leagues

By Pat Ragazzo35 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) hits a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

New York Mets Could Target These Hitters Ahead of Trade Deadline

By Pat Ragazzo4 hours ago
Mar 27, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during spring training against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
News

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom set to Begin Rehab Assignment This Weekend

By Pat Ragazzo22 hours ago
An announced crowd of 7,491, a Mirabito Stadium baseball record, saw Max Scherzer and James McCann rehab with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Reading won, 7-6. Mets Rehab At Rumble Ponies Gallery 008
News

New York Mets’ Max Scherzer Treats Minor Leaguers to Gourmet Spread, AirPods

By Pat Ragazzo23 hours ago
May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) returns to the dugout after replacing the pitcher during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
News

New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter sets Major Career Milestone

By Pat RagazzoJul 2, 2022
Jun 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium.
News

New York Mets Could Lose Out to Dodgers in All-Star Pitcher Sweepstakes Ahead of Trade Deadline

By Pat RagazzoJul 2, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Trevor May (65) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.
News

Trevor May Could Soon Factor Into New York Mets' Bullpen

By Pat RagazzoJul 2, 2022
Bobby Bonilla of the New York Mets looks on before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 15, 1999 at Shea Stadium in New York.
News

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Makes Light of Bobby Bonilla Day

By Pat RagazzoJul 1, 2022