MLB insider lists New York Mets' biggest needs ahead of trade deadline.

The New York Mets have the best record in the National League at 45-24 and are 5.5 games up on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

With Major League Baseball's trade deadline approaching on August 2, the Mets are expected to be highly active in order to gear their club up to make a deep run in the postseason.

While the 2022 season has been a special one for the Mets so far, it hasn't been perfect, given the amount of injuries they've endured, some turbulence in the bullpen and lack of power in their lineup beyond MVP candidate Pete Alonso.

So, here's where MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes they can improve their roster ahead of the deadline, as mentioned on The Athletic Baseball Show:

“They could look for a starter depending on where (Max) Scherzer, (Jacob) DeGrom and their other starters are at come the deadline. They certainly could use in my estimation an eighth-inning reliever. A quality setup guy in front of (Edwin) Diaz. Now Trevor May could be that guy once he returns, (Seth) Lugo used to be that guy but really isn’t that effective or at least effective to that level this year. There was some talk internally with the Mets, some of their staffers about maybe Tylor Megill moving to the bullpen if they get enough back in the rotation. I don’t know given what’s going on with Megill physically if that’s going to be possible now but I expect them to go after a quality setup man."

Among the relievers the Mets could target ahead of the deadline include: Pittsburgh Pirates' David Bednar, Chicago Cubs' David Robertson, Baltimore Orioles' Felix Bautista, among others.

Rosenthal also believes the Mets and general manager Billy Eppler must address their offense by bringing in another power bat to complement Alonso.

“I would like to see them get a left-handed bat for the bench, kind of an upgrade over what Dom Smith and Nick Plummer have been for them, that’s kinda a hole on the roster. The one thing that kinda concerns me about them is their lack of power. They’re fine in slugging percentage mostly because Alonso has been so dominant, but who do they have that really scares you from a power perspective outside of Alonso? (Starling) Marte maybe, but he really hasn’t been that guy this year.”

Although the Mets have been linked to Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who will be a free agent after the season, Rosenthal doesn't think he will wind up in Queens.

“You can put him in the outfield, you can catch him, you can DH him, but I don’t know if they’re willing to pay that kind of price. ... Listen, they’re really good, we’re nitpicking... I'd like to see a left-handed bat with power. That would be the final piece in my estimation outside of that eighth-inning setup guy.”

As a result of Contreras' hefty price tag, the Mets will likely look elsewhere for a bat. Washington Nationals first baseman/DH Josh Bell and Orioles first baseman/outfielder/DH Trey Mancini are two names to keep an eye on.

Read More:

- Mets Add Veteran Outfielder on Minor League Deal

- Mets Star Jeff McNeil Exits Game With Hamstring Tightness

- Mets Schedule Max Scherzer's Rehab Start As He Inches Toward Return

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.