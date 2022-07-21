New York Mets place Dominic Smith on IL, who is drawing trade interest.

According to the Mets' team transactions page, first baseman/DH Dominic Smith was placed on the IL on Wednesday retroactive to July 17.

Smith rolled his ankle on Saturday during the 10th inning of the Mets' first game of a doubleheader sweep over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The 27-year-old underwent an MRI afterward and was unavailable for Sunday's first half finale.

Now, he has landed on the shelf.

It has been a rough season for Smith, who was expected to have a bounce-back year after recovering from a partially torn labrum in his shoulder, along with wrist and groin strains, which he played through in 2021. Smith has hit .194 with a .560 OPS, no home runs and 17 RBIs across 58 games. He was also demoted to Triple A Syracuse on May 31 and did not return to Queens until June 20. Smith and J.D. Davis have platooned at DH for the Mets this season, but have both struggled.

Smith has been a potential candidate to be traded since the offseason, as both he and the Mets have previously indicated that a breakup would benefit both parties. Among the teams that have recently shown interest in possibly acquiring Smith via trade include the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets (first reported by MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided).

With MLB's trade deadline approaching on August 2, it's currently unknown how Smith's injury will impact his trade value on the market, which has already taken a hit given his disappointing performance in 2022.

In the meantime, with Smith going on the IL, the Mets could consider calling up a few names from Triple A Syracuse, including top prospect third baseman/first baseman/DH Mark Vientos (16 home runs, 46 RBIs, .837 OPS), who has put together a strong campaign and has crushed left-handed pitching (.333 average, 1.138 OPS). The Mets have also spoken to the Pittsburgh Pirates about a possible trade for first baseman/DH Daniel Vogelbach, who could platoon against righties.

