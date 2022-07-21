Skip to main content

New York Mets Place Dominic Smith on IL, Who is Drawing Trade Interest

New York Mets place Dominic Smith on IL, who is drawing trade interest.

According to the Mets' team transactions page, first baseman/DH Dominic Smith was placed on the IL on Wednesday retroactive to July 17. 

Smith rolled his ankle on Saturday during the 10th inning of the Mets' first game of a doubleheader sweep over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The 27-year-old underwent an MRI afterward and was unavailable for Sunday's first half finale. 

Now, he has landed on the shelf. 

It has been a rough season for Smith, who was expected to have a bounce-back year  after recovering from a partially torn labrum in his shoulder, along with wrist and groin strains, which he played through in 2021. Smith has hit .194 with a .560 OPS, no home runs and 17 RBIs across 58 games. He was also demoted to Triple A Syracuse on May 31 and did not return to Queens until June 20. Smith and J.D. Davis have platooned at DH for the Mets this season, but have both struggled. 

Smith has been a potential candidate to be traded since the offseason, as both he and the Mets have previously indicated that a breakup would benefit both parties. Among the teams that have recently shown interest in possibly acquiring Smith via trade include the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets (first reported by MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided). 

With MLB's trade deadline approaching on August 2, it's currently unknown how Smith's injury will impact his trade value on the market, which has already taken a hit given his disappointing performance in 2022. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the meantime, with Smith going on the IL, the Mets could consider calling up a few names from Triple A Syracuse, including top prospect third baseman/first baseman/DH Mark Vientos (16 home runs, 46 RBIs, .837 OPS), who has put together a strong campaign and has crushed left-handed pitching (.333 average, 1.138 OPS). The Mets have also spoken to the Pittsburgh Pirates about a possible trade for first baseman/DH Daniel Vogelbach, who could platoon against righties. 

Read More:

Mets, Pirates Have Discussed Daniel Vogelbach Trade

- MLB Insider says Mets 'Seem to Love' This All-Star Slugger

- Mets Push Jacob deGrom's Sim Game Back due to Shoulder Soreness

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Dominic SmithJ.D. DavisDaniel VogelbachNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Place Dominic Smith on IL, Who is Drawing Trade Interest

just now

New York Mets, Pirates Have Discussed Daniel Vogelbach Trade

11 hours ago

Ex-New York Mets OF Michael Conforto Drawing Interest From Teams

13 hours ago
Jul 8, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) hits an RBI single during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
News

New York Mets, Pirates Have Discussed Daniel Vogelbach Trade

By Pat Ragazzo11 hours ago
Sep 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) advances to third base during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
News

Ex-New York Mets OF Michael Conforto Drawing Interest From Teams

By Pat Ragazzo13 hours ago
Jun 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, bench coach Glenn Sherlock and first base coach Wayne Kirby (from left) look on during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
News

New York Mets 1B Coach Wayne Kirby Undergoes Prostate Cancer Surgery

By Pat Ragazzo16 hours ago
Kevin Parada is congratulated by Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball, after he was selected by the New York Mets as the 11th player in the MLB draft at XBOX Plaza at LA Live on July 17, 2022.
News

MLB Pipeline says New York Mets had Best Haul in Draft

By Rob Piersall17 hours ago
Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron
News

MLB Insider says New York Mets 'Seem to Love' This All-Star Slugger

By Pat Ragazzo22 hours ago
Mar 27, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during spring training against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
News

New York Mets Push Jacob deGrom's Sim Game Back due to Shoulder Soreness

By Pat RagazzoJul 19, 2022
LSU pitcher Paul Gervase (35)
News

New York Mets' Day 3 Draft Results

By Pat RagazzoJul 19, 2022
Jun 23, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (11) rounds the baes after hitting a home run against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

By Pat RagazzoJul 19, 2022