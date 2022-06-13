Skip to main content

Report: New York Mets Not Ruling Out Top Prospect's MLB Debut in 2022

Report: New York Mets not ruling out top prospect's MLB debut in 2022.

The New York Mets' top ranked prospect might be closer to the major leagues than initially anticipated.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets aren't ruling out the possibility of Francisco Alvarez catching in the big-leagues this season.

The Mets haven't received much offensive production from their trio of catchers this year: James McCann (IL, rehabbing from hand surgery), Tomas Nido or Patrick Mazeika. While this group has been sound defensively, the writing is on the wall that Alvarez will soon become the starting catcher in the majors once he is deemed ready, whether this comes in 2022 or next year. 

Alvarez has been on a tear in Double A Binghamton in the month of June, slashing .297/.357/.811 with five homers, four doubles, and 10 RBI across 10 games. He is currently carrying a 12-game hitting streak. 

Overall, the 20-year-old catcher is slashing .275/.348/.549 with a .897 OPS, 13 home runs and 33 RBI in 50 games with Binghamton this season. As Heyman went onto report, the Mets would prefer to see Alvarez in Triple A before they mull bringing him up in 2022. 

Back in mid-May when McCann suffered a broken hamate bone, which was expected to sideline him for up to six weeks at a minimum, one source told Inside the Mets that Alvarez wasn't being considered a candidate to be called up during this time. The reasoning was because the young catcher hadn't faced enough upper-level pitching or caught enough of it in the minors to this date. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Should the Mets decide that Alvarez still needs more time in the minors to develop his defensive skills behind the plate, the team could explore a trade for a veteran catcher ahead of the August 2 deadline. Willson Contreras, longtime catcher for the now rebuilding Chicago Cubs, is a name to keep an eye out for later this summer, as his contract is set to expire following the season. Contreras, 30, is one of the best hitting catchers in baseball, and is slashing .267/.394/.506 with a .900 OPS, 10 homers and 23 RBI. 

Read More: 

Mets Still Taking Things Slow With Jacob deGrom

- Sources: Mets' Max Scherzer Throwing Bullpens; What it Means

Edwin Diaz Looks Like Difference Maker for Mets

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

James McCannTomas NidoWillson ContrerasNew York Mets

Read More

Report: New York Mets Not Ruling Out Top Prospect's MLB Debut in 2022

20 seconds ago

New York Mets Still Taking Things Slow With Jacob deGrom

3 hours ago

Edwin Diaz Looks Like Difference Maker for New York Mets

6 hours ago
Mets' Jacob deGrom
News

New York Mets Still Taking Things Slow With Jacob deGrom

By Pat Ragazzo3 hours ago
Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after pitching a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save and defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
News

Edwin Diaz Looks Like Difference Maker for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo6 hours ago
Colin Holderman made his MLB debut on Sunday with the Mets.
News

New York Mets Lose Budding Reliever to IL

By Pat RagazzoJun 12, 2022
Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer

By Pat Ragazzo6 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (37) pitches in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
News

Report: New York Mets Could Target These High-Leverage Relievers

By Pat RagazzoJun 11, 2022
May 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park.
News

MLB Insider Projects 4 New York Mets to Make All-Star Team

By Pat RagazzoJun 11, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Trevor May (65) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Reliever Trevor May Provides Update on Injury Rehab

By Pat RagazzoJun 10, 2022
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso continues historic pace after career-best month.
News

Putting New York Mets First Baseman Pete Alonso’s Power Into Perspective

By Matt MusicoJun 10, 2022