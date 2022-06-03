New York Mets owner Steve Cohen tweets joke about Francisco Lindor finger injury.

LOS ANGELES - The boss has jokes.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen provided some comic relief on Thursday regarding his star shortstop's bizarre injury.

Francisco Lindor missed the Mets' series opener with the Los Angeles Dodgers after slamming his right middle finger in the double doors of his hotel room the night before. This paved the way for Cohen to swoop in with a joke on Twitter in an attempt to make light of the situation.

“Lin-door just got hurt by a door,” Cohen tweeted, “Ironic.”

In another tweet, Cohen announced he was flying out west to watch his team take on the Dodgers in this weekend's four-game series.

Lindor hopes to be back in the lineup on Friday. The Mets' training staff poked a hole in his finger to drain some of the swelling. According to the shortstop, the lack of sensation in his finger has affected his throwing more so than his ability to hit.

Manager Buck Showalter said the Mets were debating the possibility of using Lindor as a designated hitter on Thursday night, but decided against it in order to give him proper rest.

“Actually I have been looking for a day to give him, so maybe that is a blessing in disguise,” Showalter said before the Mets-Dodgers series opener in Los Angeles. “But he’s kind of disappointed, obviously, he wanted to play tonight.”

The Mets will hope Lindor can return soon given how hot his bat has been. The 28-year-old is fresh off capturing the NL Player of the Week Award from May 23 through 29. Lindor is 22-for-68 (.324) with 24 RBIs in his last 18 games, and his 43 RBIs on the season are tied for the third-most in baseball.

The Mets became the last team in MLB to be shutout this season, falling to the Dodgers by a score of 2-0 in game No. 53 on the year. New York is 35-18 and remain 9.5 games up on the Atlanta Braves.

Read More:

- Mets' Jacob deGrom Staying in New York, Could Throw Off Mound Soon

- Francisco Lindor Out of Lineup After Slamming Finger in Hotel Room Doors

- Mets Offered Aaron Loup Contract in Free Agency

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.