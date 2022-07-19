Skip to main content

New York Mets' Pete Alonso Falls Short of History in Home Run Derby

New York Mets' Pete Alonso falls short of history in Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso was competing for his third straight Home Run Derby title on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, but he ultimately came up short of history.

Alonso was looking to become the first player to ever win three consecutive Derby crowns, and just the second to win three titles overall, which would've seen him join the company of Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. 

Alonso had ex-Mets bench coach Dave Jauss as his batting practice pitcher for the second straight year, but did not find the same luck as last summer. 

After edging out Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. with 20 home runs in round 1, the Mets' first baseman was seen doing 135-pound deadlifts in the weight room in preparation of the semi-finals. 

But in round 2, Alonso struggled to find his rhythm, finishing with just 23 homers between regular and bonus time. This was not enough to surpass rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez's 31 long balls.  

"That was special. He put on an absolute display of what a Home Run Derby should be," Alonso said of Rodriguez, via SNY

Alonso, who won the last two Derbies in 2019 and 2021, holds the record for most homers in a single-round (35). Rodriguez nearly topped that in the first (32) and second rounds (31) on Monday night, before eliminating the "Polar Bear."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As impressive as Rodriguez was, he was edged out by Juan Soto, who has been involved in a massive amount of trade rumors since the news emerged over the weekend that he rejected the Washington Nationals' 15-year, $440 million extension offer.

So will Alonso run it back next year to try to become the second player to win three Derby crowns? 

"If I'm healthy and I'm willing and able, then absolutely," Alonso said, via SNY.

Read More:

- Mets Select Kevin Parada, Jett Williams in 1st-Round of MLB Draft

- Mets to 'Explore' Trade for Juan Soto

- Ex-Mets 1st-Round Pick Taken Third Overall by Rangers

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Pete AlonsoJuan SotoNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets' Pete Alonso Falls Short of History in Home Run Derby

10 seconds ago

New York Mets' Day 2 MLB Draft Results

4 hours ago

Ex-New York Mets 1st-Round Pick Taken Third Overall by Rangers

9 hours ago
New York Mets selected University of Florida righty Brandon Sproat at No. 90 overall.
News

New York Mets' Day 2 MLB Draft Results

By Pat Ragazzo4 hours ago
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park.
News

Ex-New York Mets 1st-Round Pick Taken Third Overall by Rangers

By Pat Ragazzo9 hours ago
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Nationals Park.
News

Report: New York Mets to 'Explore' Trade for Juan Soto

By Pat Ragazzo11 hours ago
Kevin Parada is congratulated by Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball, after he was selected by the New York Mets as the 11th player in the MLB draft at XBOX Plaza at LA Live on July 17, 2022.
News

New York Mets Select Kevin Parada, Jett Williams in 1st-Round of MLB Draft

By Rob PiersallJul 17, 2022
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) drops the bat after hitting an RBI single against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil to Start All-Star Game

By Pat RagazzoJul 17, 2022
Jun 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonzo (20) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a grand slam against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Citi Field.
News

Pete Alonso Sets Another New York Mets Franchise Record

By Pat RagazzoJul 17, 2022
Jul 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park.
News

What Would it Take for New York Mets to Land Juan Soto?

By Pat RagazzoJul 17, 2022
Mar 27, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during spring training against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
News

New York Mets Rehab Assignment Update: Jacob deGrom

By Pat RagazzoJul 16, 2022