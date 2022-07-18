New York Mets Select Kevin Parada, Jett Williams in 1st-Round of MLB Draft

The Mets took a major step in replenishing their farm system during the first round of the MLB draft Sunday night.

With the No. 11 pick, New York selected catcher Kevin Parada out of Georgia Tech, and shortstop Jett Williams, from Rockwall-Heath High School in Heath, Texas.

Parada, who's 21 next month, hit a robust .361/.453/.709 with 26 home runs and 88 RBIs in 60 contests for Georgia Tech during his sophomore season this year.

His MLB.com scouting report praised him as a hitter, but noted that his defense needs some work:

Parada doesn't try to do too much at the plate, keeping his right-handed swing under control and lashing line drives all over the park. He has good feel for the barrel, makes repeated hard contact against all types of pitching and he's showing increased power to all fields this year. He projects as a potential .280-.300 hitter with 20-25 homers per season who could fit into the middle of a big league batting order.

Parada runs well for a catcher but isn't the most agile or physical behind the plate, and he wore down over the course of last spring and summer with Georgia Tech and Team USA. He has looked better as a sophomore and scouts credit him for working diligently on his defense. He earns average to solid grades for his receiving and needs to improve his fringy arm strength and his throwing accuracy after erasing just 12 percent of base stealers as a freshman.

Williams, 18, was a Mississippi State commit entering this year’s draft, though it’s fair to assume those plans have changed.

Standing just 5 feet 8 inches tall, Williams has good pop from the right side of the plate and makes a lot of contact, very seldom striking out.

From MLB.com:

With quick hands, feel for the barrel and a quality right-handed stroke, Williams rarely swings and misses and makes line-drive contact with ease. He has no problem handling premium velocity or quality breaking pitches, and his size belies his power. He should produce at least 15 homers per year with his bat speed and deceptive strength, perhaps more if he gets more aggressive about pulling pitches.

Williams could stick at short, but scouts believe he will ultimately end up at second base or perhaps the outfield.

The Mets had two first round picks this year, one of those coming as compensation for failing to sign their first round pick from 2021, Kumar Rocker.

Rocker, 22, was selected by New York No. 10 overall just one year ago, but walked away from the deal after issues arose over the condition of his elbow and shoulder.

The former Vanderbilt pitcher appeared in the independent circuit this year for the Tri-City Valley Cats, and pitched very well, leading to him being selected No. 3 overall by the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Rocker will now join an organization that selected his Vanderbilt teammate, Jack Leiter, with their first pick last year.

As for the Mets, they add another promising catcher behind top prospect Francisco Alvarez, and an infielder with a lot of potential and just 18-years-old.

