Should New York Mets Sign Justin Verlander in Offseason?

It wouldn't be the worst plan.

The New York Mets have a number of key pending free agents after the season ends, including four out of five pitchers in their starting rotation: Jacob deGrom (opt out), Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco (vested option) and Taijuan Walker (opt out).

Given the fact that the 38-year-old Max Scherzer has two more years left on his deal, the Mets must spend money to put a winning team on the field during this window.

So if deGrom truly winds up leaving the Mets in free agency, general manager Billy Eppler and the font office can ultimately pivot towards another aging starter, who like Scherzer, is still one of the most elite arms in the game.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has a $25 million option following the season, and it would be surprising if he exercised it, given how well he has performed in 2022.

Verlander basically missed two full seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020. But he has come back this year to post a stunning 16-3 record, 1.87 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 148 strikeouts across 149 innings (23 starts).

As for deGrom, It's difficult to see the Mets letting him walk in the offseason, despite his injury troubles over the past year-plus. That said, the Mets have the bandwidth to be able to dish out a short-term deal with high AAV to deGrom or Verlander. If deGrom walks, a duo of Scherzer and Verlander atop the Mets rotation, with the return of one of Bassitt, Carrasco or Walker, would be an ideal front line for New York in 2023.

Although Verlander is 39-years-old, he's a future Hall Famer and is still pitching at an extremely high level with no signs of slowing down. He will likely command a similar deal to what Scherzer received from the Mets back in November: three-years, $130 million with a record-setting $43 million AAV.

