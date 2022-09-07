Skip to main content

New York Mets OF Starling Marte Exits After Hit by Pitch

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte exits after getting hit by a pitch.

Not what you want to see.

Starling Marte became the latest Met to get hit by a pitch on Tuesday night when Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller plunked him on the right hand with a 95 mph fastball in the top of the first inning.

Although Marte was able to stay in the game to run the bases after getting checked out by manager Buck Showalter and a trainer, he would exit in the bottom half. Tyler Naquin replaced Marte in right field.

Later on, the Mets told reporters at PNC Park that Marte will undergo imaging on his right hand area. The Mets will provide an update when they have the results.

MLB Insider Predicts Historic Contract for Mets Closer Edwin Diaz

- Mets Failed Lineup Upgrades Could Cost NL East Crown

- Mets ace Max Scherzer Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

