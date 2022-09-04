Skip to main content

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer leaves game with apparent injury.

Not a great sign. 

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer left Saturday night’s game against the Washington Nationals with an apparent injury. 

After throwing 67 pitches across five innings, Scherzer was seen walking back into the clubhouse with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and a trainer following behind him. 

Right-hander Tommy Hunter came on in relief of Scherzer to begin the sixth inning.

Scherzer missed around six weeks with an oblique strain earlier in the season. The Mets are hoping to keep their entire pitching staff healthy as they gear up for the postseason. 

According to multiple reports, the Mets later announced that Scherzer felt left side fatigue and departed from the game out of precaution. Scherzer’s previous oblique injury was on his left side. The hope is that Scherzer caught this issue in time and that it won’t be anything more serious. 

