Skip to main content

New York Mets OF Starling Marte Undergoes Surgery

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte underwent surgery.

The New York Mets announced on Thursday that outfielder Starling Marte underwent surgery in Philadelphia to repair a core muscle.

According to the Mets, Marte's injury was sustained in the second half of the season and the recovery timeline is eight weeks. Marte is expected to be "without restriction" for spring training.

The Mets did not say exactly when Marte hurt his core muscle in the second half.

In addition to his core muscle, Marte suffered a fractured right middle finger in September, which knocked him out of play for a month until the Wild Card series with the San Diego Padres. Although Marte was able to play against the Padres, he was still dealing with significant pain in his finger.

After signing a four-year, $78 million deal with the Mets last offseason, Marte had a strong first campaign in Queens. Batting in the No. 2 hole in the lineup, Marte made the All-Star team, posted a 3.8 bWAR and slashed .292/.347/.468 with a .814 OPS, 16 home runs and 63 RBIs in 118 games.

Marte, a natural center fielder, played right field for the entirety of the 2022 season. The 34-year-old played an excellent right field and showcased his strong arm at the position.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

General manager Billy Eppler recently told The New York Post's baseball podcast The Show that the Mets would be comfortable moving Marte to center if Brandon Nimmo leaves in free agency.

Whether it be in center or right, Marte will be relied upon to be one of the Mets' key contributors again in 2023.

Read More:

- Mets 'Prioritizing' Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo in Free Agency

- Mets 'Absolutely' Want to Re-Sign Edwin Diaz

- Justin Turner Open to Mets Reunion

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Starling MarteBrandon NimmoNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets OF Starling Marte Undergoes Surgery

New York Mets Tried to Trade for Edwin Diaz's Brother

New York Mets 'Prioritizing' Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo in Free Agency

New York Mets tried to trade for Edwin Diaz's brother, Alexis Diaz.
News

New York Mets Tried to Trade for Edwin Diaz's Brother

By Pat Ragazzo
Brandon Nimmo hoping Wild Card series isn't last with New York Mets.
News

New York Mets 'Prioritizing' Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo in Free Agency

By Pat Ragazzo
Edwin Diaz hopes New York Mets approach him quickly in free agency.
News

New York Mets 'Absolutely' Want to Re-Sign Edwin Diaz

By Pat Ragazzo
Justin Turner is open to the idea of a reunion with the Mets.
News

Justin Turner Open to New York Mets Reunion

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) runs to first base after hitting a RBI single in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park.
News

New York Mets Have Backup Plan if Brandon Nimmo Leaves

By Pat Ragazzo
Edwin Diaz hopes New York Mets approach him quickly in free agency.
News

Constructing New York Mets' Bullpen for 2023

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

Zack Wheeler says Jacob deGrom is Happy With New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Brandon Nimmo hoping Wild Card series isn't last with New York Mets.
News

New York Mets CF Brandon Nimmo on Rockies' Wish List

By Pat Ragazzo