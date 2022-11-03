New York Mets OF Starling Marte Undergoes Surgery

The New York Mets announced on Thursday that outfielder Starling Marte underwent surgery in Philadelphia to repair a core muscle.

According to the Mets, Marte's injury was sustained in the second half of the season and the recovery timeline is eight weeks. Marte is expected to be "without restriction" for spring training.

The Mets did not say exactly when Marte hurt his core muscle in the second half.

In addition to his core muscle, Marte suffered a fractured right middle finger in September, which knocked him out of play for a month until the Wild Card series with the San Diego Padres. Although Marte was able to play against the Padres, he was still dealing with significant pain in his finger.

After signing a four-year, $78 million deal with the Mets last offseason, Marte had a strong first campaign in Queens. Batting in the No. 2 hole in the lineup, Marte made the All-Star team, posted a 3.8 bWAR and slashed .292/.347/.468 with a .814 OPS, 16 home runs and 63 RBIs in 118 games.

Marte, a natural center fielder, played right field for the entirety of the 2022 season. The 34-year-old played an excellent right field and showcased his strong arm at the position.

General manager Billy Eppler recently told The New York Post's baseball podcast The Show that the Mets would be comfortable moving Marte to center if Brandon Nimmo leaves in free agency.

Whether it be in center or right, Marte will be relied upon to be one of the Mets' key contributors again in 2023.

Read More:

- Mets 'Prioritizing' Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo in Free Agency

- Mets 'Absolutely' Want to Re-Sign Edwin Diaz

- Justin Turner Open to Mets Reunion

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.