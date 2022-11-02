New York Mets 'Prioritizing' Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo in Free Agency

The New York Mets' front office has their work cut out for them this offseason with a number of key free agents about to reach the open market.

These names include Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker, Seth Lugo, Adam Ottavino and Trevor May.

According to SNY's insider Andy Martino, the Mets are prioritizing Diaz and Nimmo above any of their other players that are about to become free agents.

As Martino also reported, the Mets expect to maintain open and consistent communication with Diaz's representatives once free agency begins the morning after the World Series.

While free agents are free to speak with other teams after the World Series finishes, they must wait a total of five days before signing with another club.

As for Nimmo, the center fielder who is repped by super agent Scott Boras, the Mets approached him during the regular season to let him know they were interested in re-signing him and potentially making him a team captain in the future. Nimmo has previously said he has interest in re-signing with the Mets.

So where does this leave deGrom?

The Mets had dialogue with deGrom about his contract during the regular season. Following New York's Wild Card elimination loss to the San Diego Padres a few weeks ago, general manager Billy Eppler had a 1-on-1 chat with deGrom about his upcoming free agency.

“He knows how we feel. I know how he feels," Eppler said of deGrom. "It was a good conversation. We had a good amount of dialogue over the course of this season and I think we have a sense of what makes the other tick."

For now, the Mets are prioritizing their closer and center fielder. However, they have spoken with their ace, who is expected to draw a record-setting contract in free agency.

