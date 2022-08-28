Mets owner Steve Cohen doesn't want to see ace pitcher Jacob deGrom depart this offseason.

In an interview with The New York Post on Saturday before the Mets-Rockies game at Citi Field, Cohen indicated that the organization will do whatever it takes to keep deGrom, who is expected to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract following the season.

“Listen, he certainly has the right to do that. We love Jacob, and I think he’s the best pitcher in baseball,” Cohen told The Post. “We’ll do whatever we can to make sure he stays. But it’s his decision, not ours.”

DeGrom has stated numerous times in 2022 that he plans to decline his $30.5 million player option, thus testing the free agent waters.

Despite missing the first four months of the season with a shoulder injury, deGrom has looked strong since his return, posting a 3-1 record, 2.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts across 29.1 innings.

Cohen also told The Post that while the Mets haven't yet talked about a new contract with deGrom, given it would be a distraction during the season, they intend on making a serious play to bring him back this winter.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, all right,” Cohen said. “Right now we’re trying to win our division and we’re going to sit down with Jake and try to figure it out at the end of the season.”

