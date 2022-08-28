Skip to main content

New York Mets Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez Dealing With Ankle Injury

Francisco Alvarez's chances of debuting with the Mets in 2022 are now slim.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A tough break.

According to multiple reports, Mets top prospect catcher Francisco Alvarez is dealing with ankle injury that could cause him to miss significant time. 

As The New York Post reported, Alvarez will undergo testing in New York in the next few days. The Mets, who don't believe the injury is anything serious, will then determine whether to sit him for the rest of the season or not.

Overall, the 20-year-old backstop has posted a .859 OPS and 24 home runs across 99 games between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse in 2022. However, since being promoted to Triple-A, Alvarez was hitting an anemic .180 prior to injuring his ankle.

Per multiple sources, Alvarez still needed to face more out-pitch breaking balls in the minors, before being deemed ready for a call-up. He also must continue to develop his receiving/framing skills behind the dish. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alvarez is currently MLB Pipeline's No. 1 prospect in all of baseball. The hope is that he will not miss the rest of the season, so he can continue to develop in the minor leagues in order to potentially be ready for the big-leagues by Opening Day 2023. The chances of Alvarez making his major league debut for the Mets in 2022 now appears to be slim to none due to injury, development and performance.

Read More:

Mets Retire Willie Mays' Number

- Mets' Bullpen Must Get Back on Track Before Postseason

- Carlos Carrasco Expects to Return to Mets Earlier Than Planned

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez Dealing With Ankle Injury

What Return of Eduardo Escobar Means for New York Mets

New York Mets Retire Willie Mays' Number

Eduardo Escobar won't be the Mets' every day third baseman after returning from IL.
News

What Return of Eduardo Escobar Means for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets are retiring Willie Mays' No. 24.
News

New York Mets Retire Willie Mays' Number

By Pat Ragazzo
Mychal Givens has struggled since getting traded to Mets at deadline.
News

New York Mets' Bullpen Must Get Back on Track Before Postseason

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
News

Carlos Carrasco Expects to Return to New York Mets Earlier Than Planned

By Pat Ragazzo
Oct 1, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Look: Bartolo Colon Prepares for New York Mets' Old Timers Day

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) runs the bases before scoring a run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Truist Park.
News

Braves' Vaughn Grissom Throws Shade at New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets’ Eduardo Escobar sidelined for “non-workplace event.”
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 4, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Chase Anderson (57) throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park.
News

New York Mets Should Sign This Veteran Pitcher to Boost Depth

By Pat Ragazzo