A tough break.

According to multiple reports, Mets top prospect catcher Francisco Alvarez is dealing with ankle injury that could cause him to miss significant time.

As The New York Post reported, Alvarez will undergo testing in New York in the next few days. The Mets, who don't believe the injury is anything serious, will then determine whether to sit him for the rest of the season or not.

Overall, the 20-year-old backstop has posted a .859 OPS and 24 home runs across 99 games between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse in 2022. However, since being promoted to Triple-A, Alvarez was hitting an anemic .180 prior to injuring his ankle.

Per multiple sources, Alvarez still needed to face more out-pitch breaking balls in the minors, before being deemed ready for a call-up. He also must continue to develop his receiving/framing skills behind the dish.

Alvarez is currently MLB Pipeline's No. 1 prospect in all of baseball. The hope is that he will not miss the rest of the season, so he can continue to develop in the minor leagues in order to potentially be ready for the big-leagues by Opening Day 2023. The chances of Alvarez making his major league debut for the Mets in 2022 now appears to be slim to none due to injury, development and performance.

