New York Mets Retire Willie Mays' Number

The New York Mets pulled off an Old Timers Day surprise.
In a surprising turn of events on Old Timers Day, the Mets made the announcement that they have retired Hall of Fame centerfielder Willie Mays' No. 24.

Mays, 91, had a legendary career with the New York/San Francisco Giants from 1951 to 1972. Mays spent the final two seasons of his career with the Mets from 1972 through 1973. Mays played for the Mets' National League champion team in '73. 

“I want to thank Steve and Alex Cohen for making this day possible and embracing Mets history,” Mays said. “I can never forget the way it felt to return to New York to play for all the loyal Mets fans. I’m tremendously proud I ended my career in Queens with the Mets during the ’73 World Series. It’s an honor to have my number retired in my two favorite cities – New York and San Francisco. New York was a magical place to play baseball.”

By retiring Mays' number, the Mets are fulfilling former owner Joan Payson's wishes. Robinson Cano was the last Met to wear No. 24. 

Mays was a 24-time All-Star, two-time MVP and 12-time Gold Glover. He helped the Giants win the World Series in 1954. 

New York Mets Retire Willie Mays' Number

