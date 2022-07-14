Tomas Nido sends message to New York Mets fans after series win over Braves.

There has been a bit of uneasiness, to say the least, among the majority of Mets fans throughout recent weeks due to an offensive rut, as well as the surging Atlanta Braves, who made up nine games in the standings in the NL East entering play on Monday.

But with the Mets rolling into Atlanta for a pivotal three-game series at Truist Park this week, clinging to a 1 1/2 game lead in the division, New York rose to the occasion.

Despite missing two of their best hitters, Jeff McNeil (paternity leave) and Starling Marte (groin inflammation), the Mets took two out of three games from the Braves, thus maintaining first place and increasing their NL East lead back to 2 1/2 games in the process.

And attention Mets Twitter, the players are fully aware of your recent worries, and they're here to say the season has not ended.

"The vibe was everybody was freaking out outside of this clubhouse, so I'm sure it feels good for everybody to see that the season is not over," Mets catcher Tomas Nido joked about the mass hysteria on Twitter in recent weeks.

"We just joke about it," he added.

While Mets fans hold every right to have trust issues due to baring witness to many years of mid-to-late season collapses, this current ball club has shown a significant amount of evidence that this season's success is no mirage.

The Mets have a 55-34 record heading into the final series of the regular season's first half on Thursday. New York will begin a four-game set with the lowly Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field tonight, before ascending into the All-Star break.

