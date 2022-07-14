Skip to main content
Tomas Nido Sends Message to New York Mets Fans After Series Win Over Braves

Tomas Nido Sends Message to New York Mets Fans After Series Win Over Braves

Tomas Nido sends message to New York Mets fans after series win over Braves.

There has been a bit of uneasiness, to say the least, among the majority of Mets fans throughout recent weeks due to an offensive rut, as well as the surging Atlanta Braves, who made up nine games in the standings in the NL East entering play on Monday. 

But with the Mets rolling into Atlanta for a pivotal three-game series at Truist Park this week, clinging to a 1 1/2 game lead in the division, New York rose to the occasion. 

Despite missing two of their best hitters, Jeff McNeil (paternity leave) and Starling Marte (groin inflammation), the Mets took two out of three games from the Braves, thus maintaining first place and increasing their NL East lead back to 2 1/2 games in the process. 

And attention Mets Twitter, the players are fully aware of your recent worries, and they're here to say the season has not ended. 

"The vibe was everybody was freaking out outside of this clubhouse, so I'm sure it feels good for everybody to see that the season is not over," Mets catcher Tomas Nido joked about the mass hysteria on Twitter in recent weeks.

"We just joke about it," he added.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Mets fans hold every right to have trust issues due to baring witness to many years of mid-to-late season collapses, this current ball club has shown a significant amount of evidence that this season's success is no mirage. 

The Mets have a 55-34 record heading into the final series of the regular season's first half on Thursday. New York will begin a four-game set with the lowly Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field tonight, before ascending into the All-Star break. 

Read More:

- Could Mark Vientos be Internal Bat Option for Mets Soon?

- Max Scherzer Proving to be 'Difference Maker' for Mets

- Jacob deGrom to Make 3rd Rehab Start for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Tomas NidoNew York Mets

Read More

Tomas Nido Sends Message to New York Mets Fans After Series Win Over Braves

21 seconds ago

Ex-New York Mets Slugger Yoenis Céspedes to Attempt Baseball Comeback

2 hours ago

Dodgers Claim Long Reliever From New York Mets

6 hours ago
Jul 24, 2020; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) follows through on a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of an opening day game at Citi Field.
News

Ex-New York Mets Slugger Yoenis Céspedes to Attempt Baseball Comeback

By Rob Piersall2 hours ago
May 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jake Reed (72) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

Dodgers Claim Long Reliever From New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo6 hours ago
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds third after a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park.
News

Francisco Lindor Steps up for Shorthanded New York Mets in Statement Series Win

By Pat Ragazzo21 hours ago
Sep 29, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson speaks to the media before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
News

Sandy Alderson Pegs New York Mets' Biggest Needs Ahead of Trade Deadline

By Pat RagazzoJul 13, 2022
Could Mark Vientos be DH option for New York Mets soon?
News

Could Mark Vientos be Internal Bat Option for New York Mets Soon?

By Pat RagazzoJul 13, 2022
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) runs out a single against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
News

Starling Marte Expects to Return to New York Mets' Lineup After Braves Series

By Pat RagazzoJul 12, 2022
Report: Edwin Diaz hoping to sign long-term deal with New York Mets.
News

Edwin Diaz Continues to be Lights out for New York Mets

By Rob PiersallJul 12, 2022
Jul 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) scores in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
News

MLB Insider Likes Willson Contreras as Fit With New York Mets

By Pat RagazzoJul 12, 2022