New York Mets Lose Tylor Megill to IL Again With Shoulder Injury

NEW YORK - This promising young Mets starting pitcher just can't seem to catch a break. 

After prematurely exiting his latest start on Thursday night in what was just his second outing since returning from a month-long stay on the injured list, Tylor Megill went back on the 15-IL on Friday after his MRI revealed a right shoulder strain.

The Mets say Megill will be shut down from throwing and re-evaluated in four weeks. Regarding whether this means Megill won't begin throwing until after being re-evaluated, manager Buck Showalter replied: “I’m hoping on the 29th day he is throwing, (but) I don’t know yet. When I heard (he was given a timeline of) four weeks, I was actually kind of upbeat about it, when you exit with that injury. Hopefully we can get the four weeks behind us and he feels good and we will see if there are other things we can do to speed up the process."

Megill was placed on the IL on May 15 with right biceps tendinitis, which forced him out of action until June 10. According to the righty, his arm feels good and he does not think it can be linked to his shoulder strain.

“It sucks. Obviously, my arm feels great and then for something else to go like that, it’s frustrating,” Megill said of his latest injury.

With Megill back on the shelf, Trevor Williams is expected to re-enter the Mets' rotation. During Megill's first IL stint, Williams made four starts and pitched to a respectable 3.00 ERA.

The good news is that co-ace Max Scherzer (oblique strain) appears to be inching closer to a rehab assignment, which could begin next Tuesday. Scherzer threw three innings on 50 pitches in a sim game at Citi Field on Thursday and came away feeling good afterward. The three-time Cy Young Award winner could be back with the big-league team by late-June, should he require just one rehab start.

As for the Mets' other ace, Jacob deGrom (shoulder), he threw an up-and-down bullpen session on Friday at Citi Field, and Showalter said it went well. DeGrom's next step could be facing live hitters, before beginning a rehab assignment of his own.

While Megill's latest injury makes the Mets' rotation depth thin once more, the team's pair of aces could be rejoining the club in the near future. 

Megill pitched to a 1.93 ERA in his first five starts of the season, in which he served as deGrom's initial replacement. However, the 26-year-old posted an 11.68 ERA across his last four starts. 

