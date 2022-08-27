The New York Mets' infield is close to being back at full strength, as Eduardo Escobar was activated off the IL on Saturday.

Although Escobar is in tonight's starting lineup against a left-handed pitcher, as he returns from an oblique injury, don't expect him to be the every day third baseman while Luis Guillorme remains on the shelf.

According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, Escobar is likely to play against lefties and serve in a super utility role.

The Mets opted to keep rookie third baseman Brett Baty on the active roster, and designated Yolmer Sanchez for assignment. This means Escobar will be the Mets' backup shortstop and second baseman until Guillorme comes back.

After the Mets acquired outfielder Tyler Naquin from the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the deadline, Escobar and Guillorme began platooning at third base. With the call-up of Baty, Escobar will hit against south paws, while having to tap into his versatility to see the field.

Escobar signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Mets in the offseason. However, the switch-hitting infielder has been a major disappointment, posting a .216 average, .653 OPS, 12 home runs and 44 RBIs in 102 games.

