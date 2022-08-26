The ageless wonder.

The New York Mets' official Twitter account reposted a clip of Bartolo "big sexy" Colon throwing off a mound in preparation for Old Timers Day on Saturday.

Colon will join upwards of 60 former Mets tomorrow in the organization's first Old Timers Day since 1994.

Colon pitched for the Mets from 2014 through 2016, making the All-Star team in his final season in Queens. Colon's last campaign with the Mets also saw him crank the first home run of his career, which came at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres.

Earlier in the 2022 season, a viral video emerged of Colon throwing a bullpen, as he hoped the Mets would give him a call after losing Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill to injury. They did give him a call this year, but to participate in Old Timers Day, as opposed to joining the big-league pitching staff.

The 48-year-old pitched in the Mexican League in 2021. He last appeared in the major leagues for the Texas Rangers in 2018.

