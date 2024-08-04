NL East Rival Showed Trade Interest in Former Mets' Top Prospect at Deadline
The New York Mets are not giving up on this former top prospect just yet, but they were fielding calls on his availability ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the NL East rival Miami Marlins showed heavy interest in Baty, but the Mets were never close to trading their 2019 first-round draft pick. The Marlins weren't the only team that inquired, as a number of other clubs called about Baty as well, as Puma also revealed.
For the second season in a row, Baty got off to a hot start and then fizzled out, which led to the Mets' decision to option him to Triple-A Syracuse. This time, Mark Vientos stepped up to claim the third base job at the major league level, and Baty has remained in the minors since late-May as a result.
Vientos has looked like a rising star this year, slashing .284/.341/.556 with a .897 OPS, 16 home runs and 42 RBIs in 65 games. As for Baty, he has put up strong numbers in Syracuse and he could be called back up when rosters expand to 28 players in September. The Mets could potentially use another left-handed bat off the bench as they push for a ticket to the postseason.
Baty, 24, has hit .266 with a .876 OPS, 11 homers and 34 RBIs in 169 at-bats since being sent down to Triple-A on May 31. He has also been playing some second base to increase his versatility as well.
The Mets still have high hopes for the young third baseman, who was the organization's no. 2 ranked prospect back in 2022. For that, they felt the best move was to hang on to him at this year's deadline.
If Pete Alonso and/or J.D. Martinez depart in free agency, Vientos could slide to first base or DH. This would open up a competition for Baty and Ronny Mauricio (recovering from a torn ACL) at the third base position.